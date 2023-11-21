Sam Altman to join Microsoft

New York: Sam Altman, the former chief of artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI, will join Microsoft to "lead" a new advanced AI research team, the tech giant's CEO Satya Nadella announced on Monday. In a blog post, Microsoft's Indian-origin chief said the company remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI and has confidence in its product roadmap, “our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners”.

“We're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman (OpenAI co-founder and former president), together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft,” Nadella said.

