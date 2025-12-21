Off-season shortage pushes up tomato prices

Tirupati: Tomato prices have surged once again due to low yield caused by recent rains, fog and unfavourable climatic conditions. The weather has affected crops, reduced production and created a gap between supply and demand.

In the Madanapalle tomato market, considered Asia’s largest, first-grade tomatoes are now selling at Rs 50 per kg while in the retail markets the price is even higher. This marks a sharp rise within just four days. The increase is mainly due to a significant drop in arrivals, while demand continues to rise.

Over the past four days, tomato supplies to the market yard have fallen sharply. Arrivals declined from 121 metric tonnes on December 17 to 102 metric tonnes on December 19, before slightly increasing to 114 metric tonnes on Saturday. Under normal conditions, even during difficult periods, the market receives over 500 metric tonnes. During the peak season from March to July, more than 1,500 tonnes usually arrive daily.

The fall in supply is linked to heavy rains in the western parts of Chittoor district and neighbouring areas of Karnataka, which have severely damaged tomato crops. Areas such as Sodam, Somala, Madanapalle and nearby regions were earlier hit by rains around July as well. Crops that were close to harvest either wilted or rotted in waterlogged fields, pushing farmers into losses and forcing many to seek financial support.

Farmers say the excess moisture has caused tomatoes to crack and develop black spots, making them unsuitable for transport. Due to poor quality, many farmers are unable to even recover transportation costs. Foggy conditions have further reduced yield, adding to their difficulties.

Despite the losses, the current price rise has brought some relief to farmers who still have marketable produce, as they are earning better returns in the off-season. However, consumers are bearing the burden of rising prices.

Madanapalle Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) Secretary N Jagadeesh told The Hans India that Madanapalle tomatoes continue to see strong demand from several regions, including coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and even distant states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu, and Uttarakhand. Traders from other states are visiting the market as tomato production is currently low elsewhere.

The popularity of Madanapalle tomatoes is due to their firmness, good shelf life, and ability to withstand long-distance transport without damage. The soil and climatic conditions of the region give the tomatoes natural colour, shine, and taste, making them especially preferred in Tamil Nadu markets, he added.

In addition, reduced interest in tomato cultivation among farmers in nearby Karnataka has further lowered overall supply to the Madanapalle market. With demand expected to rise further, prices are likely to increase in the coming days.