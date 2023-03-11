Samsung brings great offers on Galaxy S23 series models

Samsung Galaxy S23 is making the right noise in the market. The smartphone brand introduced the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 to the market in February. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is for its powerful performance and flawless camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 are regarded for striking a perfect balance between style and functionality without creating a hole in your pocket. In case you are planning to buy the Galaxy S23, Samsung is offering great discounts up to Rs 18,000.

Samsung has come up with an exciting offer for customers looking to buy its latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, the most premium device in the series. Customers can avail of benefits worth Rs 18,000 and a 12-month EMI option at no cost. This offer aims at making the purchase less expensive for the buyers. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is well known for its camera performance. The smartphone features a 200MP main camera sensor, designed especially for low-light photography, which Samsung calls 'Nightography'. With a 24-month EMI, option buyers can buy the phone for Rs 5,209 per month.

Additionally, Samsung offers a special trade-in bonus of Rs 10,000 to customers who want to exchange their old phone for the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. This will further reduce the phone's cost and make it more affordable for buyers.

In the same way, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 models come with benefits of up to Rs 13,000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Beginning at Rs 3,125 per month for the 24-month no-cost EMI plan, customers can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. With these deals, customers can have the latest Samsung smartphones at the best price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23: Price and specifications

The Galaxy S23 was launched in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 8GB RAM + 512 GB. In India, the phone starts at a price of Rs 74,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available in only two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. In India the price of the phone in India starts at Rs 94,999. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 124,999 for the 128GB variant, Rs 134,999 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 154,999 for the 512GB variant.