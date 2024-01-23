Samsung brings live Galaxy AI experiences to India

Mumbai: Samsung on Tuesday inaugurated its first Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in India at the Jio World Plaza Mall in Mumbai.

Customers will be able to experience and pre-book the latest Galaxy S24 series at Samsung BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) here, starting January 23. The new store will offer Samsung’s latest AI experiences -- from ‘AI for All’ for consumer electronics products to ‘Galaxy AI’ for mobile devices.

"We have curated never seen before experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting-edge technology," J.B. Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the store will offer not only Galaxy S24 special edition colour options, but also free first-of-its-kind gen AI-enabled personalisation of their latest Galaxy AI smartphone.

Samsung BKC is divided into eight unique lifestyle zones that showcase to customers how Samsung products, individually and as part of Samsung’s connected multi-device ecosystem (SmartThings), can offer convenience to them.

To bring together all the experiences across the eight zones, Samsung will also host various events and workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, photography, videography, fitness, and baking, cooking, music, among others as part of its Learn@Samsung programme.

The premium customers visiting the store will also have the opportunity to preview global products that are yet to be launched in India.