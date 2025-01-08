Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 Unveiled at CES 2025: Details

Samsung has made waves at CES 2025 with a series of groundbreaking announcements. Among them, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 launch has captured significant attention. These laptops bring cutting-edge AI-powered features and top-tier hardware to enhance user experience. Here are the details of what these flagship devices offer.

Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360: Features and Specifications

Samsung's latest generation of laptops, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360, set a new standard for AI integration and performance. Both models are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), designed to deliver impressive computing power and efficiency. The inclusion of Galaxy AI features offers a personalized touch, with tools like AI Photo Remaster, AI Select and Circle to Search, ensuring smoother multitasking and enhanced productivity.

Also, users can link their laptops to upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones via the Microsoft Phone Link app. This integration unlocks AI-driven tools like Live Translate and Transcript Assist, adding versatility to the devices.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in two screen sizes—14-inch and 16-inch—while the Galaxy Book 5 360 has a 15-inch display. Both feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising vivid visuals and fluid performance. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro also boasts an impressive 25-hour battery life with super-fast charging, allowing the device to reach 35% capacity in just 30 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 are set to hit the shelves in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA starting February 2025, with plans to expand availability to other regions soon. In South Korea, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro starts at KRW 1,768,000. With its innovative features and seamless ecosystem integration, the Galaxy Book 5 series is a perfect choice for users seeking premium performance and advanced AI capabilities in a laptop.



