Samsung Galaxy F22 India Release Date Confirmed; Coming to Flipkart

Samsung announced the launch date of a new smartphone in India. The rumoured Galaxy F22 will finally go official on July 6. Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and selective retail stores when it launches in India. In addition, a teaser site for the Galaxy F22 was posted on Flipkart and the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Release Date, Time



India launch event of Samsung Galaxy F22 is planned for July 6 at 12 pm.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Features and Specifications



The Galaxy F22 teaser site confirms some features of the smartphone from Samsung. The Galaxy F22 will offer a 6.4-inch HD + sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from Samsung will also feature an Infinity-U cutout notch. The Galaxy F22 is also confirmed to include a 6,000 mAh battery. It will feature a four-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone looks black, but there could be more colour options at launch. It also has a side fingerprint sensor.

According to this list, the Galaxy F22 will include 4GB of RAM, and MediaTek's Helio G80 processor will power the smartphone. On the software front, it will run Android 11 out of the box.



The Galaxy F22 is expected to have an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the optical front. It could also house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy F22 is also expected to house a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Recent Samsung Launches



Galaxy F22 will be the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series in 2021. So far, Samsung has launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy F02s. Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A22 in India as well. Considering that the Galaxy F22 will be identical to the Galaxy A22 4G, Samsung could only bring the 5G model to India.