Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, the company's most premium F series smartphone, goes on sale starting Tuesday.

Available in two colours -- Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver -- the Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores starting Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

"As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards till June 20."

The F54 5G smartphone comes with a 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography, a powerful 6,000mAh battery and an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display.

Moreover, it offers features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet while making sure of the highest level of security through the renowned Knox Security.

"Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it guarantees up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, providing a reliable and up-to-date user experience," the tech giant said.

The phone also comes equipped with an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, offering more power and speed for seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience.