Samsung Galaxy Fold and S series to get satellite connectivity

Samsung will reportedly introduce a satellite connectivity feature on its Galaxy smartphones after Apple introduced it on the iPhone 14 series. The leak comes from tipster Ricciolo on Twitter, but it remains to be seen which Samsung phones will get this feature and in what countries. Apple has restricted the satellite connectivity feature on the iPhone 14 series in the US and Canada. However, in countries like India, the connectivity option is still unavailable to the general public.



Apple introduced the option on the new iPhone 14 models: iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. It's also available on the super-premium Apple Watch Ultra. The option allows users to use Emergency SOS via satellite to send text messages to emergency services when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

If the leak is accurate, at least in the first phase, Samsung may introduce the feature to its more premium Galaxy S-series and Fold-series smartphones. It is still unclear whether the company would introduce the option in markets other than the US and Canada.

It isn't the first time that Samsung has followed Apple's lead regarding new features for its smartphone. For example, the company started removing the headphone jack to boost sales of its TWS in-ear headphones. Apple was the first to do this in its main iPhone 7 series. However, Apple has also borrowed features from its Android counterparts for its new iPhone 14 smartphones. For example, Apple introduced Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max; this feature was available on many Android phones for years. Samsung brought it into the mainstream with the Galaxy S7 Edge in 2016.