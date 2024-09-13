Samsung Galaxy M05 Launched in India: MediaTek Helio G85, 5,000mAh Battery, and Dual Cameras

Samsung has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy M05, in India. This successor to last year’s Galaxy M04 has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It also boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor and a powerful 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Designed as a budget-friendly option, the Galaxy M05 offers solid features for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is priced at ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is available in a refreshing Mint Green colour. Customers can purchase the handset from Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels, delivering a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. Powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, it handles basic tasks efficiently and offers 4GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 8GB through Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. The 64GB of onboard storage can also be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering plenty of space for apps and media.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Camera and OS Support

On the camera front, the Galaxy M05 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture for crisp shots and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front camera. The device is confirmed to receive two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring its longevity in the entry-level market.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Battery and Connectivity

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which should keep users powered throughout the day. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy M05 also supports face unlock for added security. With its affordable price and robust features, the Samsung Galaxy M05 is a great choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable smartphone.