Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes on Sale in India; Know Price, Specifications

Samsung's newly launched Samsung Galaxy M12 will go on sale in India today (March 18) through the online and offline channels of Amazon and Samsung. The latest smartphone is budget-friendly and comes with Samsung Exynos 850 SoC, 48-megapixel main camera and a large 6,000 mAh battery. Customers can purchase the smartphone in black, elegant blue and trendy emerald green colour options. The device first appeared on the Vietnam website last month and was launched in India on March 11.

When it comes to pricing, Samsung Galaxy M12 will retail for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB base storage option and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Customers using ICICI credit cards would get a refund of up to Rs 1,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions. Customers using ICICI debit cards would get a refund of up to Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions, making the Galaxy M12 available at an effective price starting at Rs 9,999. Amazon offers a free EMI payment option that starts at Rs 3,666 per month.





If you are looking to buy a new phone, look no further. 'Cos the #GalaxyM12 has it all. A 90Hz Display, an 8nm Processor and a True 48MP Camera, you name it. Not to forget, a massive 6000mAh Battery. Still need a reason? pic.twitter.com/sDewEx3psj — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2021







Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12:



Battery:

A 6,000 mAh battery backs the Samsung Galaxy M12, and Galaxy M12 has 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera:

Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Display:

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD + TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels. The handset display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20: 9 aspect ratio.

Storage:

The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that expands to 1TB with a microSD card slot.

OS:

The Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system and supports dual SIM (Nano) slots. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.