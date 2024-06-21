Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Comes in Titanium Yellow: Features and Price

Samsung has added a fresh new colour to its Galaxy S24 Ultra lineup, launching the vibrant Titanium Yellow variant in India. This addition complements the existing Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black options, offering consumers more choices when selecting the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow is available in India across major online and offline retail stores. It comes in three variants:

- 12GB+256GB: Rs 129,999 (With offers Rs 117,999)

- 12GB+512GB: Rs 139,999 (With offers Rs 127,999)

- 12GB+1TB: Rs 159,999 (With offers Rs 147,999)

Samsung is offering enticing deals, including Rs 6000 bank cashback, Rs 6000 upgrade bonuses, and various EMI options, making the Galaxy S24 Ultra more accessible to consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Advanced Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance. The Octa-Core processor boasts impressive speeds ranging from 2.2GHz to a blazing 3.39GHz, making multitasking seamless and responsiveness lightning-fast.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Display and Design

The device features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience. The inclusion of S Pen support adds a creative dimension for users, enhancing productivity and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s advanced camera system. The rear setup includes a colossal 200MP primary lens, complemented by 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP lenses. The optical zoom capabilities include 3x and 5x, with an Adaptive Pixel sensor enabling optical quality zoom at 2x and 10x. The front camera offers a 12MP resolution, ensuring stunning selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Connectivity and Sensors

The Galaxy S24 Ultra supports a comprehensive array of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C interface with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and various location technologies such as GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands. Running on Android, it features a sleek touchscreen bar form factor and is equipped with an array of sensors, including an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Battery and Additional Features

With dimensions of 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm and a weight of 232g, the Galaxy S24 Ultra houses a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage times. It also supports UHD 8K video recording and Bluetooth v5.3, making it a game-changer in the smartphone landscape.

Samsung Galaxy S24:Storage Options

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The Titanium Yellow variant joins the existing Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet colours, with additional colours launching exclusively online. The starting price is set at $1,300, marking a $100 increase from the Galaxy S23 Ultra of the previous year.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Yellow brings a new vibrancy to the lineup, coupled with advanced features and superior performance, catering to the diverse needs of modern smartphone users.