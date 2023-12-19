Live
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Leak Hints at Titanium Upgrade for Stronger Body
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 56% stronger titanium frame, upgraded Gorilla Glass, 2600 nits brightness, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
As the eagerly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series approaches, speculations surrounding the smartphone are intensifying. Leaks and rumours are surfacing, offering consumers insights into what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship device. A recent disclosure from tipster Ahmed Qwaider hints at a significant enhancement in the Galaxy S24 Ultra's durability, attributing it to a novel titanium frame – a remarkable 56% tougher than the preceding Armor Aluminum model.
In a departure from the aluminium frames featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung seems poised to embrace titanium, following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series. This shift is underpinned by a commitment to heightened strength and resilience in the construction of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might stand out not only for its titanium frame but also for an upgraded iteration of the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Speculations point to the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection, signalling an increased robustness compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Additionally, whispers from the tipster indicate the potential incorporation of a striking 2600 nits peak brightness in the higher-end version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This promises an enhanced display experience for users seeking top-tier visual quality from their smartphones.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to pack a punch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Coupled with a larger vapour chamber as part of the cooling system, this innovation aims to maintain the chip's temperature at a level 1.9 times cooler than conventional setups, ensuring sustained high performance.
It's crucial to note that these upgrade details are speculative, stemming from leaks and rumours, and should not be taken as definitive until the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While expectations point to a January 2024 release for the new generation, the exact launch date remains undisclosed by the company as of now. The tech world awaits the unveiling, eager to witness the technological strides Samsung has in store for its S-series flagship.