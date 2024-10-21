Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Debut in Four Colour Variants: Details

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series draws near, more leaks about its features continue to emerge. While the smartphone is expected to be unveiled in January 2025, a tipster has already hinted at the possible colour variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, there has been talk about the phone's new design, which is rumored to have a slimmer profile, curved edges, and thinner bezels. Now, the latest buzz is centred around the introduction of two new colour options for the flagship model. Here's what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Color Variants

A well-known tipster, Ice Universe, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely come in four colour options. The expected colours are black, green, blue, and titanium. While black and titanium were available in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, green and blue are rumoured to be new additions for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung also tends to release exclusive colours for online purchases, although those specific options haven't been revealed yet. So, fans of the brand can expect to see additional colours once the phone is officially launched.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Specifications

Rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which is set to launch on October 24, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to offer significant performance upgrades. Along with the new chipset, the device will likely feature 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and efficient multitasking.

The smartphone is also expected to sport a 6.9-inch display with slimmer bezels and curved edges, offering an even more immersive viewing experience. Another highlight is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to be lighter than its predecessor, enhancing user comfort.

Regarding camera specifications, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely retain its quad-camera setup, with a 200MP primary camera equipped with Space Zoom, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering up to 5x or 7x optical zoom. Powering the device will be a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, ensuring more extended usage and quicker recharges.



