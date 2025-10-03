Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Feature Built-In Privacy Display: Here’s How It Could Work

For years, smartphone users have turned to third-party privacy screen protectors to keep prying eyes away while using their devices in public. But if fresh leaks are anything to go by, Samsung may soon make this a thing of the past with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch next year.

According to details shared by tipster @Achultra on X, Samsung is planning to introduce a Privacy Display feature in the S26 Ultra. Unlike traditional privacy screen protectors, which physically limit viewing angles, this new functionality would be built directly into the smartphone’s display hardware using Samsung’s Flex Magic Pixel technology.

Screenshots from what is claimed to be the first build of One UI 8.5 reveal a new option titled Privacy Display. The feature is reportedly available in the settings menu and can be enabled either automatically or manually.

When activated, the display will obscure content from side angles, ensuring that only the person directly in front of the screen can view it clearly. This means strangers sitting next to you on a bus, metro, or café won’t be able to sneak a peek at your messages, passwords, or private photos.

The leaked screenshots also suggest that Samsung will give users additional control over this feature. Apart from automatic activation in public spaces, there will be a manual toggle to turn the Privacy Display on or off when needed. It can also dim the screen when enabled, offering an extra layer of discretion. The function is expected to work particularly well during sensitive tasks, such as entering passcodes or browsing through personal galleries.

If these reports hold true, this addition could mark a significant step forward in user privacy, removing the need for bulky external screen protectors. However, it’s worth noting that the Privacy Display is said to be exclusive to the S26 Ultra and will not extend to other models in the S26 series due to its hardware dependency.

What Else We Know About the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung’s Ultra model has always been the powerhouse of the Galaxy S-series, offering the largest screen, S-Pen support, and top-tier performance. The S26 Ultra is rumoured to continue this tradition, but with some notable design and performance changes.

Reports suggest that the S26 Ultra will feature rounder edges compared to its predecessor’s more rectangular design, bringing it closer in look to the standard S26 models. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in most markets, while some regions may see Samsung’s 2nm Exynos 2600 processor.

The rear camera module is also likely to get a redesign, although specific details remain under wraps. Alongside the Ultra, Samsung may reintroduce the S26 Plus variant following underwhelming sales of the S25 Edge, according to reports from South Korea’s The Elec.

The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to make its debut in early 2026, with the Ultra once again standing as Samsung’s most feature-packed flagship.