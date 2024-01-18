Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: 10 Key Announcements made at the Event

After much anticipation, Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 17, showcasing an array of groundbreaking announcements. The event's highlight was unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, mainly focusing on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. Beyond the new smartphones, Samsung introduced Corning Gorilla Armor, committed to seven years of OS updates, and showcased the revolutionary Galaxy AI. Here are the 10 significant announcements from the Galaxy S24 series launch event.



1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Unveiled:

The event marked the official debut of Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S24 series. The spotlight was on the top-tier model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, recognized as a gamer's smartphone with enhanced thermal control and a new 5X optical camera.

2. Samsung's Partnership with Google Cloud:

Samsung announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, making it the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices, starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

3. Corning Gorilla Armor:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features Corning Gorilla Armor on the front, delivering superior durability against everyday scratches. Samsung claims a 75% reduction in reflection, enhancing the device's resilience.

4. 7 Years of OS Updates:

In a historic move, TM Roh, Samsung's President of Mobile Division, announced that the Galaxy S24 series would receive seven years of OS updates. This commitment ensures longevity and compatibility with future technologies.

5. Galaxy AI:

Samsung introduced its cutting-edge innovation, Galaxy AI, aimed at infusing meaningful intelligence into every aspect of users' lives, especially communication. Features include Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search.

6. AI-Editing Tools:

Samsung unveiled a suite of AI editing tools, such as Edit Suggestion, which uses Galaxy AI to recommend suitable photo tweaks, Generative Edit to fill in image backgrounds, and Instant Slow-mo to generate additional frames for detailed slow-motion effects.

7. 'New Way of Expression' with Photomoji:

Using Google's Gemini, Samsung enables users to transform photos and stickers into Photomojis, directly competing with Google's AI capabilities.

8. Circle to Search Feature:

Samsung introduced the Circle to Search feature, offering a new form of discovery through a simple gesture. Users can circle, highlight, scribble, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24's screen to obtain high-quality search results, expanding the device's functionality.

9. HDR Across Social Media Apps:

The Galaxy S24 series brings Super HDR and Nightography features to social media apps, making Samsung the first smartphone maker to deliver HDR-enabled photos on Instagram. Content creators, including MrBeast, used the Galaxy S24 Ultra to shoot YouTube videos.

10. Galaxy Ring

Samsung teased its latest wearable health device, the Galaxy Ring. While specific details were not disclosed, it adds anticipation to Samsung's expanding ecosystem. The Galaxy Ring competes with rivals like the $300 Oura Ring.

In conclusion, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event delivered a series of significant announcements, solidifying the brand's commitment to innovation, user experience, and long-term support. The Galaxy S24 series, with its powerful features and ecosystem integration, sets a new standard in the smartphone industry.