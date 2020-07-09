Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 Smartphones and All That We Expect

Samsung dropped the official 'Galaxy Unpacked' teaser invite yesterday, revealing August 5 as the date. While the event is expected to witness the launch of Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, there are some other devices like foldable smartphones, smartwatches and even those 'bean-shaped' earbuds that could launch along with the handset.

Take a look of things that are rumoured to arrive at the Galaxy Note 20 launch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the most rumoured wearable products to debut this year is Galaxy Watch 3. Rumours point out that there could also be variants of the watch - possibly the 41mm and 44mm models. Some reports say that Galaxy Watch 3 may arrive in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions also. Some of the features which are expected are 1.2-inch/1.4-inch AMOLED display, IP68 certification, 5ATM water resistance, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage, 340mAh battery, ECG support and Tizen OS.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

This foldable phone is also rumoured for many months now. This time the handset may be more refined as per the leaks. There will be more screen space on the inside with a punch-hole camera and a larger screen on the outside. The Galaxy Fold 2 interior and exterior displays would be more prominent by 0.4 and 1.63 inches, respectively. There will be two variants of this based on 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

This time Galaxy Z Flip 5G may get an upgrade with 5G connectivity support. We don't expect the 5G version to launch with a brand new design or any other refinements. The inbuilt specifications like RAM, storage and battery may get a slight bump-up. Other things may remain the same as per rumours and leaks.

Samsung Galaxy 'Bean' Buds

There looks a particular interest for this hardware as these South Korean tech firm's most compact earbuds ever. Based on the leaked images, the buds were seen in the shape of a 'bean', showing more sophistication and improvements by Samsung. The details are not yet known on the audio product.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to launch Galaxy S20 previously this year. Recent leaks show the Mystic Bronze and black colour models leave nothing to our imagination. The handset may include three rear cameras and a more feature-rich S Pen. The series may consist of at least two handsets - Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. Also a QHD AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, one may expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and OneUI 2.5 to power the device, still in beta. Other rumoured specs consist 16GB RAM, 108-megapixel camera and a larger battery than Note 10.