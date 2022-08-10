Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch it live and what we expect

Samsung will host its next iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked event tonight, August 10, at 6:30 p.m. IST. The company is expected to launch a series of devices in India, including two foldable smartphones (Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4), a smartwatch (Galaxy Watch 5) and TWS earphones (Galaxy Buds 2 Pro). Samsung usually launches Galaxy Note smartphones at this point in the year, but the company is now focusing more on its S-series and Fold-series smartphones. The company has started rolling out some Note-specific features to its other smartphones. For example, the latest S22 series and Fold phones have SPen stylus support, which was previously limited to Galaxy Note phones.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch the event live



Fans can watch the Galaxy Unpacked event live on Samsung's YouTube channel and Samsung Website. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. IST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: What we expect from the event



First of all, Samsung hosts three to four Galaxy Unpacked events, and this year we have already seen the launch of the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Book laptops. At the current event, we expect Samsung to launch four premium products.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung has likely improved the hinge mechanism. Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The biggest problem with the latest Flip smartphone was the battery, and Samsung may improve battery technology this year. Design-wise, the Z Flip 4 will feature the camera department's old folding mechanism with minor tweaks. It will be interesting to see if the phone has an under-display selfie camera and support for the SPen stylus.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: The phone has already appeared on Amazon before launch. Design-wise, the phone is the same as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the screen will now offer a wider aspect ratio. You can also get power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Other specifications remain unclear.



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: This earbud will succeed the Galaxy Buds 2. The earbuds may continue supporting ANC (active noise cancellation) and feature dual crisper bass and mids drivers. However, we expect a slight change in design.

Galaxy Watch 5: The smartwatch will run on Samsung and Wear OS developed by Google. We hope that Samsung will add support for more apps on the watch. Other details remain unclear.