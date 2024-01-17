Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and Where to Watch and What to Expect
Witness the Samsung Galaxy S24 series debut today with Galaxy Unpacked 2024, featuring innovative Galaxy AI and a rumoured 50MP camera.
Today marks the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2024. The event promises to introduce three variants: the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alongside the new smartphone lineup, Samsung will unveil its groundbreaking initiative, Galaxy AI, designed to enhance its capabilities, akin to the Google Pixel 8 series. Additionally, the event is expected to showcase an impressive camera system.
For those eager to catch the live unveiling, here's a guide on when and where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.
When and Where to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled for today, January 17, 2024. The live-streamed event will commence at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT. Viewers in India can tune in at 11:30 PM IST to witness the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series.
Interested individuals can register on Samsung's official website to catch the event live. As an incentive, registrants will receive a £50 / AU$100 voucher, which can be used towards Galaxy devices. Alternatively, the event will be broadcast on Samsung's YouTube channel and Samsung Mobile on X.
What to Expect in Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
The highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is anticipated to be the introduction of Galaxy AI, a transformative initiative aimed at elevating the smartphone experience. Rumours suggest including a 50MP 5X telephoto sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, promising unparalleled photography capabilities. Additionally, speculations surround the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in the Ultra version. At the same time, the Indian variants of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. It's crucial to note that these details are based on rumours and lack official confirmation until Samsung makes the official announcement.
Samsung has teased various secrets, notably its new "AI phone" and its accompanying features, adding an element of excitement to the launch event. Furthermore, the event will unveil pre-order and sales details, allowing prospective buyers to register for the next-generation S-series smartphones.
In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 promises groundbreaking advancements, and enthusiasts can use various platforms to witness the unveiling live. Stay connected for real-time updates on the features, specifications, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.