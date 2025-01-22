Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung May Unveil Vision Pro Competitor Alongside Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to take place in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series, including models like the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and the rumoured S25 Slim, reports suggest there may be more surprises in store. The company is rumoured to debut its first XR (Extended Reality) headset, codenamed Project Moohan, during the event. This bold move positions Samsung directly against Apple, whose Vision Pro made waves last year but also faced criticism for limited content and accessibility issues.

Samsung's XR Strategy: Project Moohan

Samsung is teaming up with industry giants Google and Qualcomm to create its XR headset. Samsung leads the development, Google is crafting a specialized Android XR operating system, and Qualcomm is providing its cutting-edge expertise in XR platforms. Together, they aim to address industry challenges such as user comfort and the lack of engaging content. Early reports indicate the headset might integrate Google's Gemini, a generative AI service designed to enhance user interaction and offer an intuitive experience. A prototype or teaser of Project Moohan is expected to be showcased at Galaxy Unpacked, with the headset likely hitting the market later this year.

The Growing XR Race

Samsung is entering a competitive field, with Meta already making strides through its Ray-Ban smart glasses and Sony planning to release an industrial XR display on January 23 in collaboration with Siemens. Chinese brands like Vivo are also vying for a share of the XR market.

Additionally, Samsung is rumored to be developing XR-powered smart glasses. While these may not appear at the upcoming event, their development highlights the company's focus on wearable technology. Industry projections suggest the smart glasses market will grow significantly, with shipments predicted to jump from a few million units today to over 20 million by 2030.

Samsung's ambitious foray into XR could redefine the extended reality landscape while bolstering its reputation as an innovation leader. Stay tuned for updates from Galaxy Unpacked 2025!