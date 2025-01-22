Live
- Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Announces Strategic Equity Infusion of Rs 20 Crore
- Achampet Students Win Gold Medals in National KAT Olympiad Exam
- BCCI secretary clarifies India will have Pakistan's name on CT jerseys
- Mark Zuckerberg Likes Lauren Sanchez's Instagram Pic: X Users Share Screenshots of Viral Like
- Aus Open: Sinner breezes past home favourite de Minaur to seal semis berth
- Make your winter healthy with Chyawanprash
- Truecaller Introduces Live Caller ID on iPhones: How to Enable It
- Kerala: Have lost faith & trust in my party, says ‘abducted’ CPI-M woman councillor
- K’taka BJP leader Sriramulu threatens to quit amid rift with party MLA Janardhana Reddy
- Tragic Train Accident Took Place In Maharashtra
Just In
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung May Unveil Vision Pro Competitor Alongside Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung could reveal its Galaxy S25 lineup and a revolutionary XR headset, marking its entry into the extended reality space.
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to take place in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series, including models like the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and the rumoured S25 Slim, reports suggest there may be more surprises in store. The company is rumoured to debut its first XR (Extended Reality) headset, codenamed Project Moohan, during the event. This bold move positions Samsung directly against Apple, whose Vision Pro made waves last year but also faced criticism for limited content and accessibility issues.
Samsung's XR Strategy: Project Moohan
Samsung is teaming up with industry giants Google and Qualcomm to create its XR headset. Samsung leads the development, Google is crafting a specialized Android XR operating system, and Qualcomm is providing its cutting-edge expertise in XR platforms. Together, they aim to address industry challenges such as user comfort and the lack of engaging content. Early reports indicate the headset might integrate Google's Gemini, a generative AI service designed to enhance user interaction and offer an intuitive experience. A prototype or teaser of Project Moohan is expected to be showcased at Galaxy Unpacked, with the headset likely hitting the market later this year.
The Growing XR Race
Samsung is entering a competitive field, with Meta already making strides through its Ray-Ban smart glasses and Sony planning to release an industrial XR display on January 23 in collaboration with Siemens. Chinese brands like Vivo are also vying for a share of the XR market.
Additionally, Samsung is rumored to be developing XR-powered smart glasses. While these may not appear at the upcoming event, their development highlights the company's focus on wearable technology. Industry projections suggest the smart glasses market will grow significantly, with shipments predicted to jump from a few million units today to over 20 million by 2030.
Samsung's ambitious foray into XR could redefine the extended reality landscape while bolstering its reputation as an innovation leader. Stay tuned for updates from Galaxy Unpacked 2025!