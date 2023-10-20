Live
Just In
Samsung Galaxy users to get Android 14 update; Expected new features
Samsung users have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest Android 14 update, which Google announced on October 4 along with the Pixel 8 series.
While the rollout schedule for Samsung and other brands has not been officially announced, the update is expected to be available for your Samsung smartphone soon. Android 14 beta testing is underway, and the official launch is just around the corner. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S23 series owners can expect to be the first to enjoy Android 14 and One UI 6.0 on their smartphones by the end of October.
Subsequently, other eligible Samsung smartphones, including foldable and previous-generation models, will gradually receive the update. While reports suggest no significant revisions in the new Android 14, users can still find some new features.
Samsung users can expect many exciting new features with the latest Android update. These additions include per-app language preferences, regional preferences, font scaling up to 200%, improved camera and media capabilities, the introduction of Health Connect, Credential Manager, and various other improvements. Additionally, Android 14 allows users to segregate their personal and work accounts and customize both their lock screen and home screen.
Users will likely receive a notification on their devices once the Android 14 version is released. After the notification, they will be guided through the installation process. Afterwards, your devices will reboot automatically to integrate the new operating system seamlessly and implement the necessary changes. Upon successful installation, users will have the opportunity to explore the latest updates on their smartphones.