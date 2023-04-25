Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phone to launch in July 2023

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been a part of the rumour mill for the past few weeks, and a new leak has hinted at its release timeline. Samsung typically launches the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series foldable phones in August, which previously was reserved for the discontinued Galaxy Note series. The leak from the online publication SamMobile notes that Samsung will launch new Galaxy Z series foldable phones between July 25 and 27. However, the new phones may start shipping in August, but in the same financial third quarter of the company.

The report doesn't state the reason for the early launch, though the timing is interesting as Google is expected to unveil its first foldable smartphone in May. Once the Google Pixel Fold is officially launched, the phone may start shipping in July or September, around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although Samsung and Google have been working closely together to improve the Android operating system on all devices (smartphones, watches and wireless headphones), the entry of the Pixel Fold could start a new wave in the foldable phone market. Currently, only Samsung is a major tech giant selling multiple generations of foldable phones in countries including India.

South Korea-based Samsung's Chinese counterparts, such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, sell their own smartphones, but they are not available in global markets, including India. Oppo recently started selling the Oppo Find N Flip in India, which features a foldable design like the Galaxy Z Flip. At the same event in July, called Samsung Unpacked, Samsung may also introduce its next-generation Galaxy Watch 6 series and premium Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. We could also see new generation Samsung Galaxy wireless headphones, although the chances are very low.

As for the rumoured specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature the same foldable laptop-like design but lighter. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is more or less similar to its predecessor in design but moderately lighter at 254 grams. Samsung may improve the rear camera system with a 200-megapixel sensor recently debuted on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.