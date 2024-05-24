Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More

Samsung is gearing up for the unveiling of its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is expected to debut on July 10, 2024, in Paris. Over recent months, numerous leaks and rumours have provided insights into what Samsung might offer with this new model. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to bring several design and specification upgrades, potentially transforming its look and feel. Here’s a detailed overview of what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming foldable device.

Design and Display

Samsung is likely to draw inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, introducing flat edges and a titanium frame for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new model is expected to feature a sleeker design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold 5, with a thinner profile. Speculations suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will support a wider aspect ratio, enhancing the cover display. The device might boast a 5.6mm thickness when unfolded and a 12.1mm thickness when folded. Despite these upgrades, don’t expect revolutionary changes this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumoured to feature a foldable OLED display panel with a 6.4-inch outer screen.

Cameras

In the camera department, significant changes may not be on the horizon. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to retain the same camera sensors and specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, there is still a possibility that Samsung might introduce some new camera features or improvements.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the same chipset found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This powerful processor should ensure top-notch performance. The upcoming Fold is likely to maintain the same 12GB of RAM and offer up to 1TB of internal storage. Additionally, Samsung might integrate some of the Galaxy AI features present in the Galaxy S24 series, including call translation, summarization, and photo editing tools.

Colour Options and Battery

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in five colour options: Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White. There might be a slight battery size increase, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 featuring a 4600mAh battery, up from the 4400mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, the device is expected to support the same 25W charging.

Price

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched at a starting price of $1,799.99, approximately Rs. 148,000 in India. It is anticipated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be priced similarly, continuing the trend of premium pricing for Samsung’s foldable smartphones.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 promises incremental yet impactful upgrades in design, performance, and features. With its official launch around the corner, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers are eagerly awaiting to see what Samsung has in store with its latest foldable innovation.