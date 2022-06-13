Samsung Launches Crystal 4K Neo TV That Offers Incredible Picture & Sound Quality

Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart. Priced at INR 35,990, the TV is engineered to elevate the content viewing experience in 4K resolution for new-age consumers with a brilliant blend of mesmerising display, captivating sound features and bouquet of smart features.



Powered by Crystal Technology, the television boasts of best-in-segment features such as One Billion True Colors for natural representation of every color, HDR10+ for crisp visual details even in dark scenes and Bezel Less Design for an immersive viewing experience. The Crystal 4K Neo comes with Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology for you to experience sound like never before. Designed to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience, the television is an ideal choice for consumers who enjoy binge-watching in 4K resolution.



Keeping in line with modern entertainment needs, the Crystal 4K Neo TV features some smart additions such as In-built Voice Assistance, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Samsung TV Plus etc., for work-fun balance. Moreover, for the gamer in you, the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for ultimate gaming experience.



"The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience. Available at an attractive price point and bundled with exciting financing options, we are positive that the Crystal 4K Neo TV will enable consumers to upgrade to superior in-home entertainment," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Price and Availability



Samsung's new Crystal 4K Neo TV will come in a 43-inch screen variant and will be available for INR 35,990 on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Consumers purchasing the television from Amazon will get a complimentary one-year membership for Amazon Prime and one-year membership for Disney Hotstar when purchased on Flipkart.



Consumers can avail a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank while purchasing the TV.



