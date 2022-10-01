Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip4 in Attractive Blue Colour

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, has announced an all-new Blue colour variant for the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip4 ahead of the festive season. The foldable flagship sports a compact clamshell design to offer a unique smartphone experience. Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life. Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung's iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, large battery and expanded customization, while maintaining the ultra-compact design.

Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances the favourite features of consumers, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and offers a 10% higher battery capacity at 3700mAh, allowing you to capture, watch and connect longer between charges. With Super-fast Charging, you can charge up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes. Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with Samsung's flagship Nightography camera feature, ensuring your photos and videos are crisp and sharp even in low light conditions.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at INR 89999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 94999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Customers purchasing Galaxy Z Flip4 can buy Galaxy Watch4 Classic worth INR 31999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 7000. Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colour variants on Samsung.com, retail stores and leading online stores.