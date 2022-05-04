Samsung Launches High-Performance Premium Jet™ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners in India

Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched its premium, highly powerful and intuitive Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner line-up, delivering the ultimate end-to-end hygienic home cleaning solution to consumers in India. The line-up of vacuum cleaners will be available on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop starting May 04, 2022, and soon on Flipkart. , India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched its premium, highly powerful and intuitive Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner line-up, delivering the ultimate end-to-end hygienic home cleaning solution to consumers in India. The line-up of vacuum cleaners will be available on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop starting May 04, 2022, and soon on Flipkart.

The launch marks Samsung's foray into the vacuum cleaner segment in India with a range that can generate up to 200W of industry-leading suction power. Lightweight and ergonomically designed, the premium range of vacuum cleaners promises to be the one-stop solution for consumers for a powerful and effortless cleaning experience.

The range comes with a Jet Cyclone system that features nine cyclones with 27 air inlets to securely trap fine dust particles that are sucked into the vacuum cleaner without compromising on suction power. Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners release clean air out with a Multi-layered Filtration System, which traps 99.999% of fine dust particles and allergens. This is certified by the British Allergy Foundation & SLG Pruf & Zertifizierungs.

Running on a robust Digital Inverter Motor that optimizes airflow with its ultrasonic welded airfoil blades for high energy efficiency, Samsung vacuum cleaners – Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 – come with the promise to provide high-speed and enhanced cleaning for consumers.

"With increased focus on safety, health and hygiene in the post-pandemic era, consumers are looking for agile and efficient home cleaning solutions. Our all-new Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners are here to provide unmatched convenience to our consumers with best-in-class features for a hassle-free cleaning experience. Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as a Multi-layered Filtration System, the vacuum cleaners trap 99.999% of fine dust and allergens and provide powerful and hygienic cleaning. Despite Samsung Jet's remarkably powerful suction capabilities, its body has been designed to be lightweight, allowing our consumers to enjoy the Jet's easy-to-use features more comfortably," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Availability, Offers & Warranty

The all-new range of Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners will be available in three models – Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 – with prices ranging from INR 36,990 to INR 52,990. The models will be available on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop starting May 04, 2022, and soon on Flipkart.

For a limited period between May 04 and May 09, 2022, consumers buying Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners can avail of no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months, starting at INR 2,799. Consumers will get a one-year warranty on Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

Powerful Cleaning Solution

Samsung Jet's industry-leading capabilities are made possible by its Digital Inverter Motor and the Jet Cyclone system. The Digital Inverter Motor incorporates an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimize airflow. It allows Samsung Jet™ to maintain a high level of energy efficiency needed to generate a significant level of suction power.

Users can also enjoy longer cleaning times with the Samsung Jet's high-capacity battery. The long-lasting battery addresses consumer needs for a reliable vacuum cleaner that can maintain suction for up to one hour. And since the battery can easily be removed and replaced with a spare, users can clean for up to two hours in one session if needed, with an optional additional battery.

Versatile Cleaning Options

The Samsung Jet™ also comes equipped with a diverse array of highly efficient motorized brushes that provide various cleaning solutions to match different consumer lifestyles, cleaning habits and floor types.

The Soft Action Brush provides an optimal solution for cleaning fine dust on hard floors. The Turbo Action Brush cleans carpets and rugs with a rotation of nearly 3,750 times a minute and its 180-degree swivel head let you easily change direction and clean every corner. The Mini Turbo Brush cleans dust particles and pet hair off sofas, beds and mattresses. The Spinning Sweeper comes with a disposable wet cloth that allows you to clean for up to 80 minutes. The whole dustbin, including the multi-cyclone system, is fully washable to keep it hygienically clean.

Hygienic Features for Healthy Habits

Samsung Jet's best-in-class Multi-layered Filtration System reflects Samsung's commitment to ensure the safety and health of its users. Verified by the British Allergy Foundation & SLG Pruf & Zertifizierungs, the high-performance filter captures 99.999% of fine dust particles and allergens that normally would escape back into the air through the vacuum exhaust, providing a cleaner indoor environment.

Samsung Jet's Washable Dustbin and One Click Detachable Brush Drum are also key features of hygienic and convenient maintenance as they can be washed fully without any hassle. The dustbin can be removed effortlessly, so users can simply tip out the dust and wash all the separate parts for a thorough clean. The internal rotating drum located on the head of the vacuum cleaner is also detachable with just a click, which means it can be washed separately as well.

Effortless and Convenient Design

The Samsung Jet™ incorporates various features and design aspects that make the cleaning process more convenient. For example, the integrated digital display shows the machine's status, such as power level and brush type. It also alerts users if there are brush bar problems or blockages.

The Samsung Jet's 2-in-1 Charging Station can be adjusted to suit any home lifestyle by allowing users to store and charge their vacuum cleaners more conveniently. The charging station can now be wall-mounted, for those users who want to save space. It can also just be used as a standalone charger for more flexible storage. This wall-mounting accessory is available in two models – Jet 70 and Jet 75.

With Jet 90, consumers will get a standing charger 'Z Station' that allows users to simply place, park and charge the vacuum cleaner anywhere. The 'Z Station' can charge up to two batteries at once in just 3.5 hours, and the Jet 90 runs for up to one hour, offering the fastest charging and longest cleaning time.

The Samsung Jet's lightweight design ensures maximum usability and reduces strain on users' wrists. The handheld body weighs 1.48kg for Jet 70, 1.66kg for Jet 75 and 1.89 kg for Jet 90.

Eco-Friendly Packaging

The Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners come in eco-friendly paper and bio-based plastic packaging. The environment-friendly packaging has been certified by the 'Forest Stewardship Council' and the plastic packaging contains over 25% environment-friendly biomass to decrease carbon footprint.