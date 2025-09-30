Samsung May Have Just Teased Apple’s Foldable iPhone

Samsung Display President Lee Chong may have inadvertently confirmed one of Apple’s most anticipated devices — the foldable iPhone. While Apple has remained tight-lipped about the device, Lee revealed that Samsung is preparing to mass-produce OLED foldable displays for a “North American client,” sparking widespread speculation that Apple could be the intended customer.

The confirmation came during an interview with reporters in Seoul, as reported by Chosun Biz. Lee did not specify the client or the device, but industry analysts are quick to point out that Apple, being the largest North American smartphone manufacturer, is the likely candidate. Google is the only other notable contender in North America, but its foldable lineup is far less established.

Samsung plans to provide 8.6th generation OLED panels, which are expected to offer better production efficiency compared to the current 6th generation models. Production is slated to begin in the third quarter of next year, signaling that the rumored device could be ready for a 2026 launch.

Apple has reportedly been developing a foldable iPhone for some time, though it lags behind Samsung, which released its first foldable device in 2019. Leaks suggest that the new iPhone fold may resemble two iPhone Air devices stacked together. Given that the iPhone Air is the slimmest iPhone to date, measuring just 5.6mm, the foldable version is expected to remain under 10mm in thickness. For comparison, the Samsung Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick.

Under the hood, the iPhone fold is likely to feature Apple’s next-generation silicon, potentially named the A20 chipset, promising top-tier performance and efficiency. The foldable device is rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. The lineup would also include the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the next iPhone Air, with the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e expected to debut in early 2027.

Price remains speculative, but industry insiders believe the foldable iPhone could cost over $2,000 in the US, approximately Rs 1,76,000, making it one of the priciest Apple devices to date.

If confirmed, Apple’s foldable iPhone would mark the tech giant’s first venture into foldable smartphones, aiming to combine innovation with its signature premium design. Samsung’s role as a display supplier underscores the continued collaboration between the two tech giants, even as they remain fierce competitors in the global smartphone market.

As anticipation builds, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details, with Samsung’s recent remarks offering the closest glimpse yet into the future of iPhone design.