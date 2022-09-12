Samsung Presents Campaign with Alia Bhatt for Galaxy Z Series

In a new campaign that showcases your Flip Side, Samsung has brought together two stunning MZ icons, actor Alia Bhatt and the recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphones.

Directed by ace filmmaker Abhishek Varman, the video shows Alia experiencing Galaxy Z Flip4 at a carnival while discovering the versatility of FlexCam and the Nightography camera feature, along with her best friend. The carnival setting is an ideal background to express oneself in myriad ways with the stylish Galaxy Z Flip4.

"I have been using the Galaxy Z series as part of my everyday professional and personal life over the past year. I look forward to adding the new editions to my style essentials. Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 resonate with my persona and depict who I am. The unique FlexCam feature in Galaxy Z Flip4 allows me to shoot videos and capture shots from different angles. I am excited to be associated again with the brand to showcase their new range of foldable phones," Alia Bhatt said.

Over the next few months, Alia will be seen featuring in a 360-degree campaign that includes digital and outdoor activations and hyperlocal and data-driven videos. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, different versions of the video using Alia and her voice will be created to serve hyperlocal markets, where young smartphone users are waiting to upgrade to foldable.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Alia Bhatt for the foldables for the second year as she truly embodies the attributes of the Galaxy Z series. Galaxy Z Flip4 is high on style quotient and resonates with Alia's personal style statement. With the launch of Galaxy Z Flip4, we look to empower our millennial and Gen Z audiences with enhanced productivity and self-expression. Using the innovative FlexCam capabilities, our consumers can capture videos and photographs in angles like never before," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Samsung has set a new benchmark for smartphone design and technology with the new foldables. Now in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series offers consumers new and innovative ways to unfold new experiences. Both Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 offer iconic design, immersive technology and unique ways to binge, work and play.

The #FlexEveryAngle digital film went live on Samsung's social media channels: