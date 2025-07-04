Samsung Set to Launch First-Ever Triple Foldable; Expected Price May Cross ₹2.5 Lakh

Samsung is gearing up to make headlines once again with a bold leap in foldable technology. At its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, the tech giant is expected to unveil its first-ever triple foldable smartphone, alongside its traditional Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

According to recent leaks, the much-anticipated tri-fold device could be priced around $3,000 (approximately ₹2.56 lakh)—a significant jump from the expected cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, almost double in fact. However, early reports suggest the availability might be restricted to key markets such as South Korea and China at launch.

The design of the triple foldable—possibly to be named the Galaxy G Fold—is already creating buzz. Recent findings by Android Authority uncovered concept sketches and an animated preview hidden within the One UI 8 update. While not official renders, they hint at a dual-hinge mechanism that folds inward from both sides, forming a G-shaped fold. This structural design is a notable contrast to Huawei’s Mate XT, which folds in an S-shaped format and currently holds the title of the world's first tri-fold handset.

When unfolded, Samsung’s tri-fold is expected to boast a massive 10-inch display, rivaling Huawei’s 10.2-inch screen. Under the hood, the device is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, keeping in line with what users expect from a flagship foldable.

Adding to the leaks, China’s 3C certification database recently listed a device with model number SM-F9680, believed to be the Galaxy G Fold. The listing confirms support for 25W wired charging via Samsung's EP-TA800 adapter—a speed that’s already raising eyebrows. Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate supports 66W fast charging, and even Samsung’s own mid-range Galaxy A56 offers 45W. The tri-fold’s charging speed, while consistent with previous Samsung foldables like the Z Fold 7, may feel underwhelming in 2025, especially given the larger display and more demanding hardware.

Samsung has often prioritised battery health over aggressive charging speeds, but this conservative approach may now face renewed scrutiny. With users increasingly expecting quick top-ups and long-lasting power from premium devices, charging could become a point of contention for the Galaxy G Fold.

All eyes are now on July 9, when Samsung is expected to officially lift the curtain on what could be its most ambitious foldable yet.