Samsung Settles Epic Games Dispute Ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Launch

Just days before Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, the tech giant has discreetly settled a major legal dispute with Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite. This move removes a looming legal distraction as Samsung prepares to launch its next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The lawsuit, originally filed in a U.S. federal court in San Francisco in 2024, accused both Samsung and Google of collaborating to stifle competition within the Android app marketplace. At the heart of the complaint was Samsung’s "Auto Blocker" feature, which Epic argued discouraged users from installing third-party apps outside of Google Play or Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

On Monday, Epic Games confirmed it had reached an agreement with Samsung. While terms of the settlement remain confidential, Epic announced the voluntary dismissal of its claims against Samsung and even dropped related allegations against Google.

“We’re dismissing our court case against Samsung following the parties’ discussions. We are grateful that Samsung will address Epic’s concerns,”

— Tim Sweeney, CEO, Epic Games, via X

Although the case against Samsung is now closed, Epic’s narrower battle with Google continues, with ongoing allegations that the Android ecosystem still limits third-party app distribution.

This legal resolution arrives at a pivotal moment for Samsung, as leaks and teasers of its upcoming foldables build excitement. Tipster Ice Universe recently showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 7, revealing its refined design, fluid animations, and remarkably slim profile—measuring just 3.9mm to 4.5mm when unfolded, making it one of the thinnest foldables to date.

Meanwhile, another brief leak by Mincu Andrei highlighted the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s upgraded design, which features a 4-inch wraparound cover screen that curves around the camera module. This extended display offers more room for widgets like time, date, and notifications.

In addition to the flagship foldables, Samsung is also rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE—its first budget-friendly Fan Edition foldable—and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. There’s even speculation of a sneak peek at a revolutionary tri-fold device, potentially named the Galaxy G Fold.

With the legal hurdle behind it and a slate of cutting-edge products ahead, Samsung appears poised to steal the spotlight at Unpacked 2025.