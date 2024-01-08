Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D QD-OLED TV: A Game-Changer for Bright Environments

Samsung's latest innovation in TV technology, the S95D QD-OLED, promises to revolutionize viewing experiences with its glare-free display, elevated gaming capabilities, and sleek design.



Glare-Free Display Technology

The S95D introduces a groundbreaking glare-free display, a notable departure from its predecessors. Samsung claims this feature virtually eliminates reflections, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience even in well-lit environments. Unlike traditional anti-reflective coatings, the special panel treatment used in the S95D maintains viewing angles and colour accuracy without distortion.

First Look at CES 2024

During Samsung's First Look event at CES 2024, attendees witnessed a demonstration of the glare-free OLED screen. Positioned next to a bright "window" during a simulated torture test, the TV exhibited minimal reflection, showcasing its effectiveness in diverse lighting conditions.

Beyond the glare-free innovation, the S95D continues the legacy of Samsung's quantum dot OLED technology. Delivering richer, more vibrant colours at higher brightness levels than traditional WOLED panels, this TV represents a significant leap forward in visual quality. The improvements ensure a superior viewing experience, making it a worthy successor to the highly acclaimed S95C.

With a thickness of under 11 millimetres, the S95D boasts an ultra-slim profile and features Samsung's One Connect Box. This convenient accessory consolidates streaming devices and gaming consoles, simplifying cable management with a single clean cable running to the TV.

Running on the latest version of Samsung's Tizen software, the S95D enables personalized content recommendations for each household member, utilizing individual Samsung IDs. Samsung emphasizes its Samsung TV Plus FAST service, offering a seamless interface with hundreds of free-to-watch channels.

Samsung also introduces the S90D OLED, a step-down model without the glare-free finish and some design features. Both models, however, maintain top-tier QD-OLED picture quality. Notably, Samsung continues its commitment to HDR10 and HDR10 Plus, bypassing Dolby Vision support.

In conclusion, Samsung's S95D QD-OLED TV combines cutting-edge display technology, enhanced connectivity, and an enriched content ecosystem, significantly redefining the TV viewing experience.