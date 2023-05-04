Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLED 8k, 4k TVs launched in India: All details

Samsung, the global number one TV brand for the last 17 years, today launched the newest generation of its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches. Besides breathtaking picture quality and stunning design, this year’s lineup focuses on enhanced connectivity, advanced personalization, ultimate gaming experience and everyday sustainability by decreasing its carbon footprint throughout its product lifecycle, offering a “More Wow than Ever” experience.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home. Our latest Neo QLED TVs are ‘More Wow than Ever’. They are beautiful, accessible and sustainable with eco-conscious technologies, and offer immersive gaming and with SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more convenient and enjoyable every day. With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,” said Mr JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Breathtaking Picture & Sound Quality

Images on Neo QLED TVs look incredible thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology that powers up to 33 million pixels and delivers a billion colours.

The picture quality of Neo QLED TVs is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

Both Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs deliver bright and a wide range of colours that are validated by experts at Pantone®. The validation means consumers can experience lifelike colours while watching their favorite content and playing games. It includes accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone® colors and 110 skin tone shades.

For synchronized sound experience that transports users to another world, the new range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Q Symphony 3.0 that uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for an immersive surround effect. Plus, the viewing experience is complemented by immersive sound with the world’s first wireless Dolby Atmos® and Object Tracking Sound Pro with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV. Adaptive Sound Pro optimizes sound considering characteristics of both the room and the audio content.

Solutions for Secure Connected Life

The new lineup comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and much more. Calm Onboarding seamlessly syncs devices for easier control of Samsung devices, third-party appliances, and IoT devices for seamless connections. These televisions have smart and intelligent features that send baby’s crying or dog’s barking alerts on smartphones with the help of IoT-enabled sensors, allowing consumers to take care of their loved ones even when they are away.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub, the centerpiece of the connected experience that brings together Entertainment, Gaming and Ambient options all in one place. The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.

With CC EAL 6+ certification, the new Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip encrypts all information from connected devices, ensuring the highest level of security and offering peace of mind for users.

In addition to Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby, Neo QLED TVs also come with Alexa built-in. With voice commands through Alexa, customers will be able to search content, browse channels, play music, control previously installed smart home appliances, etc. Customers can push the mic button on the remote and just say ‘Alexa, search for movies’, ‘Alexa, volume up/down’, and more to enjoy a comfortable viewing experience.

Multi View lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously. For consumers looking to improve their productivity, Samsung SlimFit Cam allows users to easily turn their Neo QLED TVs into a video calling facility with Google Meet.

Putting Gaming at the Forefront

The prominence of gaming is one of the major drivers of 8K content expansion in India, and the new Neo QLED TV range guarantees a mega experience to every gamer. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs come with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for creating consistently crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming. This gaming powerhouse TV virtually eliminates lag and motion blur with Game Motion Plus, delivering up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. A newly added feature of Virtual Aim Point promises to make every gaming session bigger than reality. At the same time, Super Ultrawide GameView provides content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9, and Game Bar ensures the best gaming experience for winning.

To elevate the experience for every type of gamer, Mini Map Zoom enables players to see the mini-map of their game at a glance on any display. It allows players to view more noticeable crosshairs in any game so they can make the perfect shot.

Putting People and Planet at the Center

Samsung is consistently working with partners and customers to be eco-conscious and reduce carbon footprints throughout the product’s lifecycle. For the 2023 lineup, many parts of our TVs are now made from discarded secondary batteries, discarded fishing nets, and waste metals.

Samsung has reduced the usage of ink on packaging by 90%. Besides this, the lineup comes with eco-packaging with an option to re-purpose packing material as home furniture. That’s not all, AI Energy mode on SmartThings app lets you decrease energy consumption by 20% by reducing TV brightness as per ambient light.

Chic Design for a Minimal Lifestyle

These latest TVs come with Infinity Screen & Infinity One Design that allows users to escape into that movie, show or game with an edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits and redefines expectations. A nearly invisible bezel with black edges shrunk to almost nothing, and an ultra-slim frame removes any distractions so users can get a more immersive viewing experience. Offering minimalism, consumers can go clutter-free with an even slimmer Attachable One Connect Box. It is easy to tuck away on the back of your TV or place it neatly to the side.

Price and Availability

Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), and QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of INR 314,990. Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models will be priced starting at INR 141,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023, can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth INR 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth INR 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.