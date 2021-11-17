Samsung's "Get It Today" allow you to pick your order online at Best Buy

Good news! Samsung is now partnering with Best Buy to offer a "Get It Today" pickup option. This allows you to make a purchase from Samsung's online store and then pick it up for free in just a few hours at your local Best Buy.



Certain Samsung phones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, and portable audio devices are eligible for same-day pickup at Best Buy. Once it's at the checkout, select "Get It Today" from the pickup/delivery options, and then choose the closest Best Buy location. After entering your payment information, keep in mind that the default shipping option is home delivery for some reason, so you'll have to switch it back to your preferred Best Buy store.

The service acts as a Best Buy availability tracker, considering that the devices are already at Best Buy locations where you can pick them up. So you might be thinking: why not go to Best Buy and buy the Samsung product there? The only benefit of ordering it directly from Samsung and picking it up from the store is that you can get exclusive Samsung deals, as well as trade-in discounts, all while receiving your order the same day.

It's worth noting that while Samsung offers free same-day delivery to your doorstep, it's only limited to Dallas and New York City. What would be a bit more exciting, however, is if Samsung started offering the same option throughout the U.S. Best Buy already offers same-day delivery everywhere, which, despite not being able to get an exclusive discount from Samsung, could make it a more attractive option for someone who wants the convenience of shipping to their home. Plus, Best Buy offers same-day pickup for any product, including Apple, so Samsung's offering the same isn't all that noteworthy. Not to mention, Apple itself also offers express in-store pickup at its stores.

All in all, the "Get It Today" feature is only handy if you want to take advantage of Samsung's early Black Friday deals or other discounts but don't want to wait for your order to ship to your home.