Samsung’s Project Moohan XR Headset to Feature Sharper 4K Display Than Apple Vision Pro, Launch Nears

Samsung is gearing up to enter the extended reality (XR) market with its highly anticipated headset, Project Moohan. Expected to make its debut before the end of 2025, the device is set to directly compete with Apple’s Vision Pro and could even surpass it in terms of display sharpness and overall design sophistication.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Samsung’s upcoming XR headset will feature an ultra-sharp 4K micro-OLED display. The display is rumored to boast an impressive pixel density of over 4,000 pixels per inch (ppi), which would make it notably sharper than Apple’s Vision Pro, currently offering 3,391 ppi. However, a separate report from TheElec suggests that the actual pixel density could be closer to 3,800 ppi. Either way, both figures indicate that Samsung is aiming to outshine Apple in visual clarity — arguably the most crucial feature for immersive XR experiences.

Leaked images of Project Moohan reveal a sleek design with dual lenses encased in a soft fabric interior, promising comfort for extended wear. The headset is also expected to include an external battery pack — similar to the one seen in the Vision Pro — which helps reduce on-head weight. Reports suggest that the headset will weigh around 595 grams, making it relatively lightweight compared to existing models in the segment.

Under the hood, Project Moohan will reportedly run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor. The software will be co-developed by Google, with Samsung layering its familiar OneUI interface on top to provide a more integrated and user-friendly experience.

The XR headset is expected to feature advanced sensors enabling eye tracking and gesture control for intuitive navigation. Voice control functionality is also rumored to be part of the package, aligning with Samsung’s ongoing push toward seamless, hands-free interaction in its ecosystem of devices.

While the launch was initially scheduled for September, reports indicate that Samsung has postponed it to October, possibly to fine-tune the product before unveiling. Though the company has yet to issue an official statement, speculation points toward a formal announcement before the end of this year.

Pricing is also expected to give Samsung a competitive edge. The Project Moohan headset is rumored to be priced between 2.5 million and 4 million Korean Won (approximately ₹1.58 lakh to ₹2.52 lakh). In comparison, Apple’s Vision Pro retails for around 4.86 million Korean Won (about ₹3.07 lakh).

With its cutting-edge display, powerful chipset, and competitive pricing, Project Moohan could position Samsung as a strong contender in the premium XR space. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on the Korean tech giant’s official reveal — one that could redefine the future of immersive reality experiences.