Securing Your Digital Space: Essential Tips for Smart Projector Use on World Password Day 2025

In the last few years, projectors have found favour with a steadily growing number of Indian consumers. According to Statista, the PC monitors and projectors market in India generated a revenue of US$1.9bn in 2025 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 2.25% (CAGR 2025-2029). As with any smart device in the market, there are many unanswered questions about the possible risks the technology poses.

On World Password Day, Sushil Motwani, Founder of Aytexcel Pvt Ltd, the official India representative for Formovie projectors says, "Well, for the uninitiated, projectors themselves don't directly threaten data, but if they are connected to the internet or a shared, unprotected network, there could be risks of hacking, unauthorized access, or a data breach. Even mishandling projectors can lead to physical damage and by default endanger sensitive information."

He points out that projectors with built-in network capabilities can be vulnerable to unauthorised access if not properly configured with strong passwords and security protocols. He adds, "An unprotected network can also become a target for malware induced data breach. As projectors are a part of the Internet of Things (IoT), it becomes even more important to ensure there are no security vulnerabilities. This is where strong password controls can play an important part."

He endorses strong authentication settings and security features to prevent unauthorised access. He explains, " Once you secure authentication on a device, it is tough for anyone else to tamper with the settings. Additionally, if the data on the eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) storage chip is encrypted, hackers will find it tough to access the data. Individual log-ins also help prevent others from monitoring personal information. This is crucial as projectors collect sensitive data including login information and streaming history etc. "

Updating, reviewing passwords frequently and enabling two-factor authentication, he says, is one of the most effective ways to ward off hackers. "The mistake a lot of people make with their gadgets and even their social media accounts are that they rely on simple or predictable passwords which can be easily cracked by hackers. I recommend designing a password with a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Don't use the same password for multiple devices. Be it device access or WIFI connectivity — securing them with impenetrable passwords is very important. Equally essential is avoiding public Wi-Fi networks and regularly updating your projector’s software, " he adds.

He also recommends installing software and firmware updates provided by the manufacturer and concludes, " Projectors offer seamless streaming and immersive entertainment, and all you need is to review your projector’s security settings routinely and take advice from experts in case you need additional help to secure your device from possible threats."