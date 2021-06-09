Sehwag launches experiential learning website, app for cricket

New Delhi : Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday launched an experiential learning website and an app -- CRICURU -- aimed at redefining the cricket coaching experience in the country.

CRICURU is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence-based cricket coaching in the country aimed at offering a personalised learning experience for its users.



"At CRICURU, we aim to develop an ecosystem to democratise cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps," Sehwag, Founder, CRICURU, said in a statement.



"Our curriculum is designed meticulously giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket," he added.



The curriculum for each player has been developed personally by Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, former Indian cricketer and batting coach of the national men's team from 2015-19.



According to Sehwag, CRICURU also allows parents to become partners with their children as they work towards attaining the required skill set for a professional cricket career.



The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and users can log on to www.cricuru.com to subscribe for one year, which starts from Rs 299.