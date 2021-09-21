September 21 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 21, 2021. Let's begin...



Compared: iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max in pictures.

Pre-order for all four models started from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

Google Play and Apple App Store Bans 8 Lakh Apps; Delete From Your Phone

The apps are banned by the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for a variety of reasons, including an attempt to mislead users. Pixalate's "H1 2021 Mobile Apps Report" shows that more than 8,13,000 apps were deleted in the first half of 2021 on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Oppo, Samsung, Poco, Vivo, and many to Launch

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale has been announced in India. In addition to offering product discounts, the sale will also see a lot of launches. Flipkart has revealed that a wide range of smartphone launches will take place between September 24 and October 1.

These Windows 11 apps will work only if you are connected

Microsoft Windows 11 is about to release, and while the update will bring several new features and redesigned applications, users will need to make sure they have Internet connectivity before launching a handful of Windows 11 applications for the first time. Know all about the upcoming Windows 11 update.

The Telegram 8.0.1 Update: All-New Chat Themes, Animated Emojis and More

The new Telegram update released its version 8 update earlier this month that brought unlimited live streams, the ability to remove subtitles from media, an improved sticker panel, new animated emojis, and more.

The iOS 15 Update is Here; Check your iPhone Eligibility

iOS 15 has been in beta testing for a while and is now available. Apple has released the iOS 15 update along with the iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8 update. We reviewed all the iPhone models eligible for this new update.

Apple to introduce Foldable iPhone in 2024: Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in the latest research note claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2024, compared to 2023 previously. The site believes Apple's first foldable smartphone will have a clamshell design.



