Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Oppo, Samsung, Poco, Vivo, and many to Launch

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale has been announced in India. In addition to offering product discounts, the sale will also see a lot of launches. Flipkart has revealed that a wide range of smartphone launches will take place between September 24 and October 1. The company has created a dedicated microsite, showing the launch of new smartphones from six companies during the sale. These brands include Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Motorola. Furthermore, Motorola is also ready to present its Android tablet. Notably, Flipkart has yet to confirm the Big Billion Days Sale 2021 dates.



Flipkart has disclosed a dedicated microsite for its 2021 billion-day big sale. It mentions that customers will soon find the launches of six manufacturers in the "Reveal schedule" section. The launches will start from September 24 with the Realme Narzo 50 series. It will be followed by Oppo launching a new phone on September 27. Furthermore, Samsung is set to introduce a new smartphone on September 28. Additionally, Poco and Vivo will launch new phones on September 30, which will be followed by the launch of a new Motorola smartphone on October 1.

Kicking off with the Realme Narzo 50 series on September 24, it will launch in a virtual event starting at 12:30 pm. The Narzo 50 series consists of the Realme Narzo 50 and the Realme Narzo 50 Pro. In addition, the company could also introduce its Realme Band 2 and 30-inch Smart TV Neo. Whereas, Samsung is expected to launch a new smartphone on September 28. While the Galaxy M52 5G is on the cards, the Flipkart microsite teases the launch of a Samsung smartphone that day, but according to a report, the Galaxy M52 5G will be launched via Amazon. So it could be a different phone. Samsung has also already confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M52 5G on September 28 at 12 noon.

Poco is reportedly preparing to launch two new smartphones. However, the names of the phones and their functions are unknown. On the same day, September 30, Vivo is ready to present its Vivo X70 series in India. Oh, and September 27th will see the launch of an Oppo smartphone, which is predicted to be the Oppo A55. There is no word on which Motorola and Poco smartphones will launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.



