September 24 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 24, 2021. Let's begin... The original Surface Duo to have Android 11 before the end of 2021: Microsoft



Microsoft announced a new Surface Duo 2 this week that ships with Android 11, and now the company is committed to rolling out the operating system update for original devices this year.

Google Calendar events now allow starting group chats with attendees

Google is adding a new button to Google Calendar events on mobile devices and the web that will immediately open a chat with meeting attendees.A new place to cram Google's renowned messaging service.

iPhone 13 Sales Starts: Get Rs 45,000 Plus Off on iPhone 13 Series

Earlier this month Apple launched its latest series of iPhone 13s around the world during the company's "California Streaming" event on September 14.Apple offers trade-in agreements that allow buyers to trade in their old smartphones for the new iPhone 13 series and get a discount of up to Rs 46,120.

WhatsApp to Offer Users Refund Coupons on UPI Payments

WhatsApp launched UPI-based payments in early 2018, but the feature remained in beta for about a couple of years later until WhatsApp got all the necessary approvals. WhatsApp payments were implemented for all users last year.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Motorola smartphones Prices slashed

In what will interest many buyers, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion prices have been lowered for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. So if you have plans to buy a new smartphone, this might be the right opportunity.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Start on October 4

This year, Amazon has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer users an instant 10 percent discount for those making purchases with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as EMI transactions during the Great India Festival Sale.

Indian Scientists Develop Sensor to Detect ExplosivesRapidly

Indian scientists, for the first time, have developed a thermally stable and cost-effective electronic polymer-based sensor for rapidly detecting nitro-aromatic chemicals used in high-energy explosives.



