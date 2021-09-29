September 29 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 29, 2021. Let's begin...



Upcoming Smartphones in October 2021 Under 30K

Please find the list of upcoming smartphones in the month of October 2021 for less than thirty thousand rupees.

Leaked! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Release Date, Price and Colors

For the past two weeks, Google has given us a glimpse of their upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones that will include the vanilla Pixel 6 and the taller Pixel 6 Pro variant. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price: The first model will cost Rs 56,196 and the latest model will be priced at Rs 77,842 roughly.

Google Ban on YouTube, Gmail Apps on These Phones; Check out

Google has banned YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and even Google Play Store apps on many phones. This is what you need to know if you have these smartphones. Google had announced that now Android devices running version 2.3.7 and earlier would no longer have the ability to log in.

WhatsApp Update: Soon hide your statuses, last seen from selected contacts

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to improve the user experience. WhatsApp was testing the ability to allow users to hide their statuses, latest seen, and profile photos of selected contacts in its iOS app.

Amazon Astro, Halo View, Glow and All That Amazon Announced Last Night

Amazon held its invitation-only hardware and services event at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 28. In addition to the new devices, Amazon also added new features to its voice assistant, Alexa.

Microsoft begins testing xCloud integration on Xbox consoles

Microsoft is beginning to test its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration with Xbox consoles. Some Xbox Insiders members in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings will be able to access the xCloud integration, a feature that lets you click to play an Xbox Game Pass game and stream it right away.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get Huge Discounts- iPhone 12 for Rs 49,999

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is right around the corner. While the e-commerce giant's flagship sale is always a highly anticipated event, the Walmart-owned company has now built up excitement with the latest trailer. The price of the iPhone 12 was recently lowered to Rs 65,900 from the starting price of Rs 79,900.