Amazon Astro, Halo View, Glow and All That Amazon Announced Last Night

Amazon held its invitation-only hardware and services event at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 28. During the event, Amazon announced a slew of products - the new Echo Show 15, Amazon Halo View, Amazon Glow, and Amazon Astro along with Ring, Blink video doorbell and more. In addition to the new devices, Amazon also added new features to its voice assistant, Alexa. Most of the devices that were announced will be available in the US later this year.



Let's take a look at what the entire e-commerce giant announced during its hardware and services event last night.

Amazon Astro

Of all the products that Amazon announced at its hardware event, the Astro caught everyone's eye. The Astro can monitor your home, you can keep an eye on your dog or dogs when you are not around. You can also set schedules and set reminders using the Astro. The robot can also listen to music and TV shows while roaming around the house. The robot was launched at a launch price of $ 999.99 (approx. Rs. 74,190) and a regular price of $ 1,449.99 (around Rs. 1.07 lakhs).

Amazon Glow

Amazon had advertised Glow exclusively for kids. The Glow is an interactive device that makes it easier for children to interact with their friends, family and even use it for virtual classes. Glow is available at an introductory early access price of $ 249.99, comes loaded with a case, 1 year of Amazon Kids +, and is bundled with Tangram Bits. Amazon has revealed that the device comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty; if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.

Amazon Halo View

Amazon also announced an updated version of its fitness tracker called Halo View. When Amazon made its Halo fitness tracker official a couple of years ago, the only thing people missed was the display. However, with Halo View, Amazon has now launched a conventional fitness band with a screen. The Halo View features an AMOLED screen, comes with various sensors, including an optical sensor for monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. Halo View is lightweight, comfortable and resistant to swimming, with up to seven days of battery life and can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon had announced its larger Echo Show 15 smart display with a 15-inch screen. The Echo Show 15 looks nothing like the previously advertised echo show products. You don't have a speaker connected to the display. The Echo Show has thin edges and looks more like a mini TV or photo frame. The Echo Show 15 also has a Visual ID feature. If you enrol for the visual ID, the smart display will recognise you and display things that are meant for you.



