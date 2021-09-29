Leaked! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Release Date, Price and Colors
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price: The first model will cost Rs 56,196 and the latest model will be priced at Rs 77,842 roughly.
Now iPhone 13 got released, we can all focus on the next big smartphone launch event of the year, namely the Google Pixel 6 series. For the past two weeks, Google has given us a glimpse of their upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones that will include the vanilla Pixel 6 and the taller Pixel 6 Pro variant. It has not only disclosed some details about the Pixel 6 series cameras but also about its processor. Now, a new report gives us more information on the price and colour variants of the upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones ahead of their official launch.
Google Pixel 6 series: Release Date
As for the Google Pixel 6 release date, the same source said that Google is expected to roll it out at an event on October 19. The two smartphones, namely the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, are expected to go on sale a week later, on October 28.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Price Details
Tech Today's M Brandon Lee (via 9To5 Google), citing a source who works for a major European retailer, shared information on possible pricing for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in Europe. According to the details shared by the insider, one of the Pixel 6 smartphone models will cost 649 Euros or Rs 56,196 roughly, while the Pixel 6 Pro models will be priced at 899 Euros or Rs 77,842 roughly.
For reference, the Pixel 5 started at 629 euros in Europe last year, which means that the next Pixel 6 smartphone will cost just 20 euros, which is roughly Rs 1,732, more expensive than last year's model.
Google Pixel 6 series: Colours
In addition to the potential price, the insider also shared details about the colours in which the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be available at launch. The Pixel 6 series could be available in a total of six colour variants, which means that we will see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in three colour variants each.
The Google Pixel 6 smartphone is expected to launch in Carbon, Fog and Light Orange colour variants. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone is expected to launch in silver, gold and carbon colour variants.