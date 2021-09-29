Leaked! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Release Date, Price and Colors

Now iPhone 13 got released, we can all focus on the next big smartphone launch event of the year, namely the Google Pixel 6 series. For the past two weeks, Google has given us a glimpse of their upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones that will include the vanilla Pixel 6 and the taller Pixel 6 Pro variant. It has not only disclosed some details about the Pixel 6 series cameras but also about its processor. Now, a new report gives us more information on the price and colour variants of the upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones ahead of their official launch.



Google Pixel 6 series: Release Date

As for the Google Pixel 6 release date, the same source said that Google is expected to roll it out at an event on October 19. The two smartphones, namely the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, are expected to go on sale a week later, on October 28.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Price Details

Tech Today's M Brandon Lee (via 9To5 Google), citing a source who works for a major European retailer, shared information on possible pricing for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in Europe. According to the details shared by the insider, one of the Pixel 6 smartphone models will cost 649 Euros or Rs 56,196 roughly, while the Pixel 6 Pro models will be priced at 899 Euros or Rs 77,842 roughly.

For reference, the Pixel 5 started at 629 euros in Europe last year, which means that the next Pixel 6 smartphone will cost just 20 euros, which is roughly Rs 1,732, more expensive than last year's model.

Google Pixel 6 series: Colours

In addition to the potential price, the insider also shared details about the colours in which the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be available at launch. The Pixel 6 series could be available in a total of six colour variants, which means that we will see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in three colour variants each.

The Google Pixel 6 smartphone is expected to launch in Carbon, Fog and Light Orange colour variants. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone is expected to launch in silver, gold and carbon colour variants.



