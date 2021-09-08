September 8 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 8, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple Announces iPhone 13 Launch Event on September 14

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 13 launch event. While several leaks have hinted at what to expect. Apple is expected to introduce a number of new features, including a higher refresh rate for better cameras on iPhones in 2021. The iPhone 13 launch event is titled "California Streaming."

Google App Ban: Google Play Store Removes Crypto Mining Apps

Google App Ban: Google recently banned a number of fake apps from the Google Play Store to trick users into downloading them. Here's what you need to know about MineBit Pro, one of the apps that were banned.

Microsoft Acquires Video Editing Startup Clipchamp

Microsoft is acquiring Clipchamp, a browser-based video editing tool, and is hinting that it will be ideal for Windows. Founded in 2013, Clipchamp allows people to create and edit videos in a browser and use the full power of a GPU to render the end result. Clipchamp is used by companies like Google, Dell, and Deloitte.

Windows 11 Laptop: Microsoft to release this definitive machine soon

Windows 11 is scheduled for release on October 5, we could see computers running the operating system boot up in the next few weeks. Microsoft may have its own plans, with reports suggesting it could launch a powerful Surface Book 4 this month. Twitter is testing the "soft block" feature

Twitter has begun testing the first of its proposed suite of new privacy tools: the ability to remove a follower without blocking them. The remove follower feature is currently being tested on the web and appears to canonize the concept of "soft block" as an official Twitter tool.

Microsoft Launches Personalized News Feed - Microsoft Start

Microsoft launches Microsoft Start, a personalized news service that integrates with Windows 11 and is accessible online and on iOS and Android. Microsoft Start will display the best stories, personalized recommendations, and sports or weather scores in your feed.

10 mn UK customers plan to buy 'iPhone 13': Report

At least ten million customers plan to upgrade to the "iPhone 13" within a year, four million right away in the UK, says a new report. A survey was conducted by asking adults in the UK if they intended to upgrade and what features they would like to see in a new iPhone.



