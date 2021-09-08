Windows 11 Laptop: Microsoft to release this definitive machine soon

Windows 11 Laptop: Windows 11 is just around the corner, and Microsoft users waiting for the next version of the operating system only have three more weeks to wait before the update begins rolling out. However, many other users will not be able to upgrade, thanks to Microsoft's strict new minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. In the meantime, users will be able to access new computers that will be available with Windows 11 out of the box, from a variety of hardware manufacturers next month, according to Microsoft. Recent reports have also suggested that Microsoft will launch its Surface Book 4 with Windows 11 at its September launch event.



Microsoft recently revealed the official release date for Windows 11 and followed that announcement by teasing its hardware launch event which is scheduled for September 22. According to recent reports, it appears that Microsoft will be looking to update its Microsoft Surface device, which was the first released in 2015. Since then, the company has updated its devices only twice, and the new Surface Book 4 would be one of Microsoft's first teams to launch. launch with Windows 11 out of the box, according to reports suggesting we might see a Surface Pro 8 too.

The Surface Book is considered one of Microsoft's high-end flagship products, which means that the company could be looking to launch the Surface Book 4 sometime later in the month, and possibly at the aforementioned hardware launch event. One of the best features of Surface Book devices is the touchscreens that are detachable, but a report from Windows Central this year based on Microsoft's patent application suggests that the device would come with a hinge mechanism that would allow the screen to it will work completely. flat position, or move up and down at different angles, thanks to a bracket-like mechanism. This, of course, would come at the expense of the detachable display, according to reports.

When it comes to specs, Windows Central reports that the Microsoft Surface Book 4 could come with a powerful Nvidia RTX graphics card. Some other reports suggest that it could have a 14-inch screen compared to a 13.5-inch, but currently not much is known about the other components of the upcoming Surface Book 4. The device is expected to include capable specifications, given that the requirements to run Windows 11 have risen, although this is Microsoft's flagship product after all. We'll know more about the upcoming Surface Book 4 if Microsoft launches the device at its September 22 event.