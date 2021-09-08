Microsoft Acquires Video Editing Startup Clipchamp

Microsoft is acquiring Clipchamp, a browser-based video editing tool, and is hinting that it will be ideal for Windows. Founded in 2013, Clipchamp allows people to create and edit videos in a browser and use the full power of a GPU to render the end result. Clipchamp is used by companies like Google, Dell, and Deloitte.



Microsoft is now looking to integrate Clipchamp into its Microsoft 365 offerings, and perhaps even Windows. "As a web app that uses the full power of your PC, Clipchamp is a natural fit to extend the cloud-powered productivity experiences in Microsoft 365 for individuals, families, schools, and businesses," explains Chris Pratley, corporate vice president of Microsoft's Office media group.

Interestingly, Pratley also says that it "fits perfectly with Microsoft Windows", suggesting that Microsoft could integrate Clipchamp into Windows in the future. Clipchamp already exists as an app on the Microsoft Store, and Microsoft's existing video editing tools for Windows are mediocre, to say the least.

Windows 11 may improve that situation, along with possible Clipchamp integration in the future. Windows and devices chief Panos Panay teased a new Windows photo app 11 minutes before the acquisition announcement, with what appear to be better tools for editing photos and videos. The existing photos app in Windows 10 can edit videos, but the tools are very basic and not even close to the level of editing options available in Clipchamp.

Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you - the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/hraNJAo9iF — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 7, 2021

Clipchamp uses a combination of templates and a library of filters, transitions, stock media, and styles to allow people to create videos with multitrack audio support and easy-to-use editing. The Microsoft acquisition appears to be part of the company's renewed focus on building and even consumer-friendly applications. Tags: Microsoft, Clipchamp

