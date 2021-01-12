Signal trending as major alternative to WhatsApp

Hyderabad : The social media chat application 'Signal' has come up as a viable alternative to WhatsApp, which has 200 crore users' worldwide.

The WhatsApp users have taken objection to the WhatsApp's newly updated privacy policy and are now showing interest in the Signal app. Opposition to WhatsApp's update policy, which seeks to share users' data with Facebook, now, seems to be contributing to the Signal's growing popularity. People are willing to switch to Signal Application instead of letting WhatsApp to read their personal chats and information.

Explaining the people's interest in switching to Signal, an entrepreneur from India said, "Around 75 people from Global CEO and Global entrepreneur joined the Signal within 5 hours of sharing the invite, which really shows that people are concerned about their privacy and clearly objecting the privacy policies of WhatsApp trying to roll out.

We are free to switch to an application which provides us privacy," said M N R Gupta, Admin of Global CEO and Global entrepreneur group which has hundreds of entrepreneurs.

"WhatsApp is forcing people to agree to its updated terms and policies, warning users that if they don't accept the new terms, they will not be able to use the app after February 8. This is disappointing and we object to this move by the application and just leaving the messaging platform and migrating to Signal instead. Our privacy is our priority," said D Sai Kiran, Entrepreneur, Ramanthapur.

The Signal app was originally developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC in 2014. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Action founded the company. After WhatsApp introduced its new privacy policy, the world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, also promoted Signal. "Install the signal," he told Twitter's 4.15 million followers. This caused the signal downloads to increase dramzatically. Meanwhile, the Signal app works on all platforms.