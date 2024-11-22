Siri 2.0: Apple's Advanced AI Assistant to Be Released in 2026

Apple says it is overhauling Siri, adding new features to an iconic virtual assistant amid growing competition from cutting-edge AI models like ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the revamped version, LLM Siri, will leverage advanced large language models to deliver a more conversational and intelligent user experience.

The Vision Behind LLM Siri

Apple aims to transform Siri into a dynamic, conversational assistant capable of engaging in human-like, continuous dialogue. Integrating large language models (LLMs) will enable Siri to handle complex tasks that are far beyond its current capabilities. For instance, tasks that now rely on third-party AI, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, will be natively managed by Siri once this update rolls out.

What to Expect in iOS 18 and Beyond

As part of the upcoming iOS 18 update, Siri's capabilities will see incremental improvements through Apple Intelligence. These upgrades aim to enhance task management within and across apps, setting the stage for the next-gen Siri.

The new Siri will use a first-generation LLM to evaluate user requests. Depending on the complexity of the query, Siri will decide whether it can process the task itself or escalate it to the advanced LLM. This innovative hybrid approach ensures users receive precise and effective assistance, regardless of task complexity.

Testing and Launch Timeline

Apple is rigorously testing LLM Siri as a standalone app across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. A full rollout is expected by spring 2026, following a potential announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 alongside iOS 19. Early previews may be available in late 2025, but Apple plans to refine the assistant before its official release.

December 2024 Siri Update

Before the launch of LLM Siri, Apple had already prepared an immediate update for release in December 2024. This update integrates ChatGPT, enabling Siri to forward the user's queries to ChatGPT for detailed responses, image generation, and text-based tasks. This feature is not required at any stage, and it doesn't require a ChatGPT account to enable seamless advanced assistance. An updated user interface accompanies this; for instance, when activated with Siri, the whole screen will light up to create a panoramic effect.

The Future of Siri

With these, Siri could be the most powerful, versatile assistant yet to redefine the user experience. From more natural conversations to solving complex queries, LLM Siri is Apple's bold step towards AI innovation, solidifying its place in the competitive virtual assistant market.