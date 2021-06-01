Top
Snapchat Releases Bitmojis for World Environment Day

Snapchat has launched new Bitmojis for World Environment Day celebrated on June 5. 'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme this year.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Snapchat has launched new Bitmojis celebrated on June 5. 'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme for this year's World Environment Day and Snapchat's new Bitmojis target to share this message among its users.

On Snapchat, Bitmojis can be shared with friends from the chat section. Open any chat on Snapchat and then tap on the Bitmoji icon right next to the text bar. Here you will see the Bitmojis for World Environment Day. You can scroll through the different options and tap on any one to send it in chat. Like other themed Bitmojis, these will also include your Bitmoji.

Snapchat regularly features Bitmojis for different occasions globally and in India. He recently launched Bitmojis for Earth Day and also for Holi in India, in addition to other creative tools. Currently, Snapchat also has special Bitmojis for Pride month. There are Bitmojis that represent different Pride groups and also different pronouns.

