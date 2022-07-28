Sony begins testing 1440p support for the PS5 console

Sony is testing 1440p resolution support for its PlayStation 5 console, a highly requested addition. Testers today will have access to a new beta version of the PS5 system software that includes 1440p support, curated game lists for your library, and new social features. The new 1440p video output option will allow PS5 owners to choose this resolution on compatible TVs and monitors. If games support 1440p, native 1440p output will be supported; otherwise, 4K games will benefit from anti-aliasing enhancement by supersampling up to 1440p output.

PS5 owners with beta software can check if their HDMI-connected display supports 1440p in the display and video section of the PS5 dashboard. However, Sony warns that variable refresh rate will not support 1440p and will only work at 1080p and 4K on the PS5. This latest PS5 software update also includes game lists, designed to make organising your games more accessible. You can create game lists from the main game library, and each list will support up to 100 games. There is a limit of 15 total game lists, and disc, digital, and streaming games can be added to the lists. They are essentially folders into which you can add various games.

Sony is also adding new social features, including a request option to ask friends to start sharing their screens and new notifications when you join a party to let you know when you can join a friend's game in progress. You'll also be able to send stickers and voice messages at parties and quickly compare the difference between 3D audio and regular stereo before choosing your preferred setting. Sony is testing this new PS5 software with beta testers today, and it will likely roll out to all PS5 owners in the coming months.