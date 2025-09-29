Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 in India: Next-Level Noise Cancelling Headphones for Rs 39,990

Sony has officially introduced its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones in India, expanding its renowned 1000X series. The new model brings significant upgrades in noise cancellation, sound quality, and smart features compared to its predecessor. With the introduction of the next-generation chip and advanced algorithms, Sony promises minimal distractions and studio-grade audio performance.

Price, Availability, and Colours

The WH-1000XM6 is available in India in three colour options: Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue. It is priced at Rs 39,990 and can be purchased through Sony Centers, select Croma and Reliance outlets, as well as Amazon. Aligning with sustainability goals, Sony has also crafted the packaging using 100% paper-based materials.

Advanced Noise Cancellation and Audio Technology

The WH-1000XM6 builds on the 1000X series’ legacy of premium sound and industry-leading noise cancellation. Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, featured in the XM6, is reportedly seven times faster than the previous version. The headphones employ twelve microphones—1.5 times more than the WH-1000XM5—for precise, real-time noise cancellation. Additionally, the Adaptive NC Optimiser enhances performance by adjusting to external conditions and air pressure, making it ideal for diverse environments.

Sound quality also sees a boost with a new driver unit and an advanced beamforming microphone system that improves audio output and call clarity. The AI-powered microphone setup isolates the user’s voice from background noise, while the Sony | Sound Connect app offers customizable settings, including a 10-band EQ and profiles for music, cinema, and gaming.

Design and Comfort Upgrades

Sony retains the familiar aesthetic of the 1000X series but introduces improved comfort and durability. The asymmetrical headband is crafted from vegan leather, and the earpads are softer and stretchable. A robust folding mechanism ensures longevity, while touch controls and tactile buttons allow users to toggle noise-cancelling, ambient sound, and microphone mute modes. The headphones come with a compact travel case featuring a magnetic closure.

Smart Features and Connectivity

The WH-1000XM6 includes Scene-based Listening, which adapts playback based on location and activity, along with Quick Access for instant music streaming through Amazon Music or Spotify. The device supports LE Audio, Auracast, Multi-Point connectivity, and Auto Switch. A quick three-minute charge provides approximately three hours of playback, and USB charging allows listening while charging.

Immersive Audio Experience

Audio enthusiasts can enjoy Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless via LDAC, DSEE Extreme upscaling, and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for spatial sound. Gamers benefit from a dedicated Game EQ tuned with Sony’s INZONE expertise. Calls are managed using a six-microphone AI-based beamforming system that filters out background noise, and a dedicated mute button ensures instant control.

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 is clearly positioned to compete with Bose and Apple, offering cutting-edge technology for audiophiles and daily users alike.