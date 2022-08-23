Sony PlayStation VR2 to arrive in early 2023

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset will arrive in "early 2023," according to the company's posts on Twitter and Instagram. Sony has been leaking information about upcoming headphones for the past few months, and we now have at least a window of time for when we can expect to get our hands on the hardware.



While the company released design details for the earphones earlier this year, it has yet to announce pricing. However, it holds great promise for PlayStation VR2: it will feature displays that add up to 4K resolution and can run at 90 or 120Hz, brings a 110-degree field of view, and use foveated rendering, which renders certain parts of the sharper image than others to make things easier for the computer (or, in this case, the PlayStation 5). Sony says that the headset connects to your console with a single USB-C cable.

Sony has already announced that it will have a lineup of about 20 "core" games available when it launches. Titles include games set in the Horizon and Walking Dead universes and VR versions of No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village.

Unlike the original PlayStation VR headset, PS VR2 won't use a camera attached to your console to track your movements. Instead, it will use inside-out tracking, similar to the Quest 2, where the cameras in the headset are in charge of tracking movement. This means the PS VR2 will also be able to let you see your surroundings while wearing the headset. Sony also says the PlayStation 5 will let you stream yourself playing VR games, though you'll need to have a PlayStation HD camera attached.



Sony has also shown off orb-shaped controllers, which will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback like the one offered with Sony's DualSense controller for the PS5. They'll also have finger touch detection, which can detect where your thumb, index, or middle finger rests without you having to press anything.



The PS VR2 may face some stiff competition when it launches. Meta's high-end "Project Cambria" headset will go on sale sometime this year, though, with the PS VR2, it's difficult to say how much it will cost.

